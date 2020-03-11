Investors have great interest in Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC), the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) shares are -43.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.74% or $1.34 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -40.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.07% and -39.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the HWC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 09, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the HWC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $47.25. The forecasts give the Hancock Whitney Corporation stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 47.72 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 50.6% or 31.39%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.90% in the current quarter to $0.97, up from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4, up 3.30% from $4.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.94 and $1.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 138,544 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 51,324. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 52,941 and 26,656 in purchases and sales respectively.

HORNE JAMES H, a Director at the company, bought 240 shares worth $9832.0 at $40.96 per share on Dec 05. The Chief Credit Officer had earlier sold another 2,321 HWC shares valued at $95625.0 on Feb 05. The shares were sold at $41.20 per share. Knight Cecil W. Jr (Chief Banking Officer) sold 2,028 shares at $41.94 per share on Nov 12 for a total of $85041.0.

the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI), on the other hand, is trading around $7.74 with a market cap of $480.89M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RUBI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -17.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at the Rubicon Project Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 472,663 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.8M shares after the latest sales, with -5.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.40% with a share float percentage of 50.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with the Rubicon Project Inc. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.48 million shares worth more than $28.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 6.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 2.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.97 million and represent 4.67% of shares outstanding.