Investors have great interest in Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT), Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares are 41.82% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.68% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +43.94% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -85.73% down YTD and -1.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.55% and -62.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $0.48. The forecasts give the Lianluo Smart Limited stock a price target range of $5.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.50. The consensus price target representing the two limits represent an upside potential of 91.27% or 91.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), on the other hand, is trading around $24.97 with a market cap of $13.68B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $41.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PBA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $71.93 million. This represented a 94.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.38 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.16 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $24.98 billion from $21.42 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $30.14 million while total current assets were at $743.8 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.91 billion, significantly higher than the $1.74 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $668.44 million.

Major holders

Company’s shares held by institutions stand at 516.92M. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 37.21 million shares worth more than $1.38 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 6.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the investment firm holding over 19.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $737.41 million and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.