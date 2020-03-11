Investors have great interest in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP), B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) shares are -33.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.56% or -$0.18 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.97% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.12% down YTD and -35.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.20% and -21.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 20, 2019, First Analysis Sec recommended the RAMP stock is a Strong Buy, while earlier, Needham had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 20, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the RAMP stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $59.36. The forecasts give the LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $71.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 46.16 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 54.99% or -18.37%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 66.70% in the current quarter to -$0.15, down from the -$0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.64, up 32.50% from -$0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 75 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 115,478 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 372,620. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 7,081 and 36,867 in purchases and sales respectively.

KOKICH CLARK M, a Director at the company, sold 1,000 shares worth $48630.0 at $48.63 per share on Dec 16. The Director had earlier sold another 1,000 RAMP shares valued at $43180.0 on Jan 15. The shares were sold at $43.18 per share. Arra James F. (President and CCO) sold 14,737 shares at $49.43 per share on Dec 11 for a total of $728450.0 while KOKICH CLARK M, (Director) sold 1,000 shares on Nov 15 for $46940.0 with each share fetching $46.94.

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS), on the other hand, is trading around $15.96 with a market cap of $1.00B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.29 and spell out a less modest performance – a -4.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BGS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $49.98 million. This represented a 89.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $470.17 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.15 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.69 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.23 billion from $3.57 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $661.79 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $46.5 million, significantly lower than the $209.46 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.15 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at B&G Foods Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 11,027 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.55M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.80% with a share float percentage of 62.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with B&G Foods Inc. having a total of 337 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.44 million shares worth more than $187.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $147.02 million and represent 12.80% of shares outstanding.