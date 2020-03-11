Investors have great interest in MasTec Inc. (MTZ), Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) shares are -41.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.80% or -$0.3 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -40.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.08% and -34.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 24, 2019, UBS recommended the MTZ stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the MTZ stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $37.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $72.85. The forecasts give the MasTec Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 48.62.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.20% in the current quarter to $0.48, down from the $0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.56, up 10.70% from $5.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.89 and $1.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 247,841 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 58,073. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,199 and 2,851 in purchases and sales respectively.

Csiszar Ernst N, a Director at the company, sold 3,000 shares worth $193575.0 at $64.53 per share on Sep 10. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 MTZ shares valued at $352680.0 on Nov 04. The shares were sold at $70.54 per share. Apple Robert E (COO) sold 25,000 shares at $60.05 per share on Aug 06 for a total of $1.5 million while Campbell C Robert, (Director) sold 5,000 shares on Aug 05 for $288580.0 with each share fetching $57.72.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX), on the other hand, is trading around $5.60 with a market cap of $423.19M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 74.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Viking Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 153,333 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,021 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.97M shares after the latest sales, with 2.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.80% with a share float percentage of 64.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viking Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 8.81 million shares worth more than $70.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 12.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.75 million and represent 6.49% of shares outstanding.