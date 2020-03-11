Investors have great interest in Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK), Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI)

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares are -41.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.09% or $0.38 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.32% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.44% down YTD and -40.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.18% and -33.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the NMRK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wedbush had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 14, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the NMRK stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $7.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.31. The forecasts give the Newmark Group Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 45.21.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.70% in the current quarter to $0.23, up from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.72, up 8.00% from $1.62 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 587,562 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 59,133. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,405 and 3,940 in purchases and sales respectively.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), on the other hand, is trading around $15.14 with a market cap of $783.19M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AERI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $73.59 million. This represented a -198.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $24.66 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.20 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $452.61 million from $479.21 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $165.25 million while total current assets were at $376.34 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$150.43 million, significantly higher than the -$152.58 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-160.39 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 320,250 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,018,092 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 966.64k shares after the latest sales, with -42.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 6.24 million shares worth more than $150.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.42 million and represent 9.13% of shares outstanding.