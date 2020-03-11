Investors have great interest in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT)

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares are -2.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.87% or $7.49 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.29% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -18.98% down YTD and 0.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.52% and -12.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 19, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the SNPS stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 20, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the SNPS stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $135.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $179.58. The forecasts give the Synopsys Inc. stock a price target range of $200.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $158.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.72 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 32.41% or 14.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.80% in the current quarter to $0.98, down from the $1.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.23, up 8.10% from $4.56 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.33 and $1.61. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.95 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 62 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 64 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 734,582 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 797,881. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 452,390 and 499,115 in purchases and sales respectively.

CHAFFIN JANICE, a Director at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $1.5 million at $149.92 per share on Feb 21. The General Counsel & had earlier sold another 5,000 SNPS shares valued at $710216.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $142.04 per share. DE GEUS AART (Chairman of the Board & Co-CEO) sold 168,924 shares at $149.87 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $25.32 million while CHAN CHI-FOON, (Co-CEO & President) sold 212,224 shares on Feb 21 for $31.78 million with each share fetching $149.74.

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT), on the other hand, is trading around $49.25 with a market cap of $4.79B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $66.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BWXT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $57.35 million. This represented a 88.56% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $501.24 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.64 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.91 billion from $1.83 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $5.84 million while total current assets were at $629.75 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $279.37 million, significantly higher than the $169.29 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $97.24 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at BWX Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 126,498 shares. Insider sales totaled 52,562 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 404.11k shares after the latest sales, with 42.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BWX Technologies Inc. having a total of 387 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 15.19 million shares worth more than $942.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $544.1 million and represent 9.22% of shares outstanding.