Is JD.com Inc. (JD) Getting More Institutional Investors?

By Winifred Gerald

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is 18.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.48 and a high of $45.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $39.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.89% off its average median price target of $347.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.99% off the consensus price target high of $417.47 offered by 44 analysts, but current levels are 83.76% higher than the price target low of $257.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.80, the stock is 1.45% and 5.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.64 million and changing 4.74% at the moment leaves the stock 27.43% off its SMA200. JD registered 51.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.88.

The stock witnessed a 4.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.94%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

JD.com Inc. (JD) has around 178927 employees, a market worth around $64.83B and $83.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.24 and Fwd P/E is 22.59. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.05% and -7.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

JD.com Inc. (JD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JD.com Inc. (JD) is a “Buy”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 32 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.89 with sales reaching $136.05B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 574.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 673.30% in year-over-year returns.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Top Institutional Holders

906 institutions hold shares in JD.com Inc. (JD), with 111.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.63% while institutional investors hold 55.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.55B, and float is at 1.20B with Short Float at 3.14%. Institutions hold 51.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 52.85 million shares valued at $1.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.39% of the JD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 44.43 million shares valued at $1.57 billion to account for 3.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 29.71 million shares representing 2.47% and valued at over $1.05 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.39% of the shares totaling 28.82 million with a market value of $1.02 billion.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading -1.96% down over the past 12 months. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is 3.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.96% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 43.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.99.

