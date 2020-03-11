Is there a cornucopia of returns in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) And SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares are -11.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.00% or $0.2 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -10.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.11% and -0.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 10, 2020, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the ADVM stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Chardan Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 10, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the ADVM stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.20. The forecasts give the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 40.64 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 51.38% or 21.46%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.80% in the current quarter to -$0.29, down from the -$0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.01, down -78.30% from -$1.18 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.31 and -$0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 133,496 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 224,646. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 113,496 and 180,205 in purchases and sales respectively.

Scopa James Paul, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $137500.0 at $13.75 per share on Feb 14. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 ADVM shares valued at $81156.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $16.23 per share. Gasmi Mehdi (Director) sold 10,000 shares at $15.07 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $150690.0 while PATTERSON LEONE D, (CEO, President and Director) sold 40,000 shares on Dec 23 for $428800.0 with each share fetching $10.72.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS), on the other hand, is trading around $17.50 with a market cap of $1.41B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SEAS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 131,379 shares. Insider sales totaled 111,475 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 769.94k shares after the latest sales, with 13.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hill Path Capital, LP with over 27.21 million shares worth more than $862.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Hill Path Capital, LP held 34.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $200.1 million and represent 8.02% of shares outstanding.