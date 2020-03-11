Is there a cornucopia of returns in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) And Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) shares are 9.59% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.97% or $0.92 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 1.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.80% and -1.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the HALO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 05, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the HALO stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $19.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.20. The forecasts give the Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.71 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 44.49% or -61.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -60.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, down from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.63, up 21.40% from -$0.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 349,099 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 123,354. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 248,095 and 115,535 in purchases and sales respectively.

The SVP, Chief Medical Officer had earlier sold another 1,328 HALO shares valued at $22178.0 on Aug 03. The shares were sold at $16.70 per share.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM), on the other hand, is trading around $24.87 with a market cap of $2.01B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APAM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 35.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 53,042 shares. Insider sales totaled 11,726 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.83M shares after the latest sales, with 1.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.60% with a share float percentage of 56.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. having a total of 284 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.11 million shares worth more than $165.3 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.93 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.0 million and represent 6.96% of shares outstanding.