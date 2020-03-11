Is there a cornucopia of returns in Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) And M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) shares are -33.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.30% or $0.23 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -30.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.93% and -28.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the SFNC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 24, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the SFNC stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $17.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $29.20. The forecasts give the Simmons First National Corporation stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 38.84 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 45.88% or 14.95%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.90% in the current quarter to $0.57, up from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.42, up 8.30% from $2.41 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.58 and $0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 112 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 174,019 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 45,666. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 106,140 and 43,715 in purchases and sales respectively.

MAKRIS GEORGE JR, a Chairman & CEO at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $239900.0 at $23.99 per share on Oct 31. The EVP had earlier sold another 1,013 SFNC shares valued at $25386.0 on Nov 14. The shares were sold at $25.06 per share. MAKRIS GEORGE JR (Chairman & CEO) bought 2,660 shares at $24.42 per share on Aug 06 for a total of $64948.0 while MAKRIS GEORGE JR, (Chairman & CEO) bought 10,858 shares on Aug 06 for $264655.0 with each share fetching $24.37.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB), on the other hand, is trading around $116.84 with a market cap of $16.03B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $175.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $13.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MTB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 81.00%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 80 times at M&T Bank Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 49 times and accounting for 79,964 shares. Insider sales totaled 64,646 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 563.49k shares after the latest sales, with 11.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.80% with a share float percentage of 129.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with M&T Bank Corporation having a total of 934 institutions that hold shares in the company.