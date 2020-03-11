Is there a cornucopia of returns in WEX Inc. (WEX) And Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) shares are -28.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.45% or $14.14 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -25.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.15% and -29.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, Cowen recommended the WEX stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 03, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the WEX stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $149.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $234.00. The forecasts give the WEX Inc. stock a price target range of $265.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $195.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 36.16 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 43.63% or 23.39%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.00% in the current quarter to $2.15, up from the $1.72 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.19, up 8.60% from $9.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.26 and $2.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 73 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 107,903 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 182,458. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 17,240 and 41,515 in purchases and sales respectively.

MORIARTY ROWLAND, a Director at the company, sold 1,000 shares worth $230440.0 at $230.44 per share on Feb 18. The Director had earlier sold another 7,000 WEX shares valued at $1.64 million on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $234.65 per share. Rapkin Hilary A (Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,043 shares at $230.46 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $240370.0 while Smith Melissa D, (CEO and President, WEX Inc.) sold 15,556 shares on Feb 18 for $3.47 million with each share fetching $223.19.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS), on the other hand, is trading around $17.55 with a market cap of $1.31B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CHRS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 30.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Coherus BioSciences Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.3M shares after the latest sales, with 360.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coherus BioSciences Inc. having a total of 271 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 7.38 million shares worth more than $132.9 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited held 10.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 5.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.13 million and represent 8.03% of shares outstanding.