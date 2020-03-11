Is Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is -35.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.36 and a high of $101.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The VLO stock was last observed hovering at around $58.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.05% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.45% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 23.48% higher than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.45, the stock is -18.81% and -27.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.49 million and changing 3.51% at the moment leaves the stock -29.06% off its SMA200. VLO registered -27.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.14.

The stock witnessed a -28.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.42%, and is -6.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.79% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has around 10222 employees, a market worth around $24.20B and $108.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.32 and Fwd P/E is 7.66. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.39% and -40.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is at an average rating of 2.00.

Valero Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $22.35B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.90% in year-over-year returns.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Top Institutional Holders

1,607 institutions hold shares in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), with 1.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.39% while institutional investors hold 81.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 400.32M, and float is at 400.32M with Short Float at 1.90%. Institutions hold 80.73% of the Float.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gorder Joseph W, the company’s COB, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Gorder Joseph W sold 21,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $95.57 per share for a total of $2.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403517.0 shares.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) that is trading -52.33% down over the past 12 months. PBF Energy Inc (PBF) is -48.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.39% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.29.