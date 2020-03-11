Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) a good stock to buy now?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is -16.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.61 and a high of $64.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The WBA stock was last observed hovering at around $48.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.71% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -9.24% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.16, the stock is -1.82% and -7.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.19 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -9.66% off its SMA200. WBA registered -18.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.40.

The stock witnessed a -7.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.15%, and is 6.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.86% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has around 232000 employees, a market worth around $42.06B and $137.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.09 and Fwd P/E is 8.15. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.20% and -23.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.46 with sales reaching $35.27B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Top Institutional Holders

1,771 institutions hold shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), with 195.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.04% while institutional investors hold 78.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 855.52M, and float is at 690.65M with Short Float at 3.01%. Institutions hold 61.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 69.45 million shares valued at $4.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.84% of the WBA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 52.23 million shares valued at $3.08 billion to account for 5.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 46.67 million shares representing 5.27% and valued at over $2.75 billion, while Franklin Resources, Inc holds 2.06% of the shares totaling 18.27 million with a market value of $1.08 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pagni Marco Patrick Anthony, the company’s EVP, Global CAO and GC. SEC filings show that Pagni Marco Patrick Anthony sold 234,355 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $63.16 per share for a total of $14.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13844.0 shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Pagni Marco Patrick Anthony (EVP, Global CAO and GC) sold a total of 123,496 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $50.06 per share for $6.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 234355.0 shares of the WBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Pagni Marco Patrick Anthony (EVP, Global CAO and GC) disposed off 13,867 shares at an average price of $51.00 for $707217.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) that is trading 27.92% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.49% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.41.