It makes sense to watch Avnet Inc. (AVT) And Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG)

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) shares are -31.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.95% or $1.38 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.90% down YTD and -29.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.40% and -18.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the AVT stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Cross Research had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on January 21, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the AVT stock is a “Hold”. 3 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $39.29. The forecasts give the Avnet Inc. stock a price target range of $47.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 25.5 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 37.72% or -4.54%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.40% in the current quarter to $0.39, down from the $1.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.91, down -8.70% from $4.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.34 and $0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 168,224 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 596,645. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 26,306 and 30,030 in purchases and sales respectively.

LAWRENCE JAMES A, a Director at the company, sold 26,891 shares worth $1.09 million at $40.59 per share on Dec 04. The Director had earlier sold another 13,109 AVT shares valued at $538387.0 on Dec 05. The shares were sold at $41.07 per share. LAWRENCE JAMES A (Director) sold 237,000 shares at $39.44 per share on Dec 03 for a total of $9.35 million while SCHUMANN WILLIAM H, (Director) sold 13,288 shares on Sep 11 for $595037.0 with each share fetching $44.78.

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG), on the other hand, is trading around $44.41 with a market cap of $10.08B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WTRG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 36.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $15.73 million. This represented a 93.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $226.04 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.31 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $9.36 billion from $9.34 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $2.01 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $338.52 million, significantly lower than the $368.52 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-271.44 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Essential Utilities Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 6,860 shares. Insider sales totaled 9,080 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 501.26k shares after the latest sales, with 24.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.90% with a share float percentage of 222.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Essential Utilities Inc. having a total of 781 institutions that hold shares in the company.