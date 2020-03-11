It makes sense to watch AVX Corporation (AVX) And Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)

AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) shares are 6.25% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.88% or $0.19 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 7.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.09% and 7.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2008, Matrix Research recommended the AVX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on July 03, 2018. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the AVX stock is a “Hold”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.75. The forecasts give the AVX Corporation stock a consensus price target representing an downside potential 0.0.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 47.40% in the current quarter to $0.2, down from the $0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1, down -17.90% from $1.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.22 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 89,753 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 39,002. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 5,531 in purchases and sales respectively.

Slavitt Evan M, a SVP, General Counsel,Secretary at the company, sold 8,000 shares worth $129120.0 at $16.14 per share on May 07. The Sr. VP of Global HR had earlier sold another 2,533 AVX shares valued at $55245.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $21.81 per share.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC), on the other hand, is trading around $10.20 with a market cap of $382.70M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Company’s shares held by institutions stand at 63.10% with a share float percentage of 30.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CNH Partners LLC with over 2.0 million shares worth more than $19.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2019, CNH Partners LLC held 6.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC, with the investment firm holding over 1.8 million shares as of Jun 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.82 million and represent 6.00% of shares outstanding.