It makes sense to watch Gartner Inc. (IT) And Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT) shares are -25.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.62% or $3.99 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.24% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.95% down YTD and -28.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.32% and -25.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 22, 2019, Jefferies recommended the IT stock is a Hold, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on December 17, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the IT stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $114.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $160.44. The forecasts give the Gartner Inc. stock a price target range of $171.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $121.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 28.88 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 33.27% or 5.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 45.70% in the current quarter to $0.58, up from the $0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.04, up 8.90% from $3.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.11 and $1.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 111 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 104 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 450,506 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 366,885. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 228,845 and 110,617 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dawkins Alwyn, a EVP, Conferences at the company, sold 1,725 shares worth $226700.0 at $131.42 per share on Mar 03. The EVP, Conferences had earlier bought another 1,725 IT shares valued at $216488.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $125.50 per share. Dawkins Alwyn (EVP, Conferences) sold 409 shares at $154.55 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $63211.0 while Dawkins Alwyn, (EVP, Conferences) sold 1,500 shares on Feb 18 for $229215.0 with each share fetching $152.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR), on the other hand, is trading around $36.64 with a market cap of $4.90B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.18 and spell out a less modest performance – a -1.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4000.0. This represented a 100.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $121.53 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.21 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $213.14 million, significantly higher than the $208.35 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-257.79 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 128,008 shares. Insider sales totaled 36,644 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.44M shares after the latest sales, with 4.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.60% with a share float percentage of 132.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated having a total of 375 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.69 million shares worth more than $657.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $642.18 million and represent 14.29% of shares outstanding.