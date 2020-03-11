It makes sense to watch Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) And Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) shares are -2.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.80% or $4.26 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.66% down YTD and 7.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.53% and -11.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, UBS recommended the LITE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 10, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the LITE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $77.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $97.13. The forecasts give the Lumentum Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $105.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $77.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.0 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 26.0% or -0.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.60% in the current quarter to $1.1, up from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.24, up 11.90% from $4.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.1 and $1.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.03 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 87 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 325,193 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 378,108. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 16,998 and 75,712 in purchases and sales respectively.

LOWE ALAN S, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 2,212 shares worth $189414.0 at $85.63 per share on Feb 19. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 2,720 LITE shares valued at $232750.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $85.57 per share. Lillie Brian (Director) sold 7,000 shares at $87.76 per share on Feb 05 for a total of $614320.0 while Hamel Judy G, (SVP, GC and Secretary) sold 3,113 shares on Dec 27 for $249040.0 with each share fetching $80.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX), on the other hand, is trading around $28.70 with a market cap of $6.18B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $41.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

XRX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $602.0 million. This represented a 74.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.37 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.52 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.54 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $15.05 billion from $14.66 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $6.14 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.33 billion, significantly higher than the $1.14 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.27 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 76 times at Xerox Holdings Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 562,695 shares. Insider sales totaled 420,073 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 42 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.16M shares after the latest sales, with 2.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.20% with a share float percentage of 203.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xerox Holdings Corporation having a total of 694 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 23.46 million shares worth more than $701.57 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Icahn, Carl, C. held 10.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.03 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $688.77 million and represent 10.65% of shares outstanding.