It makes sense to watch Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) And OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) shares are -18.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.43% or $0.14 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -24.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.02% and -16.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 01, 2017, Piper Jaffray recommended the OCN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BTIG Research had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on November 30, 2018. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the OCN stock is a “Hold”. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.00. The forecasts give the Ocwen Financial Corporation stock a price target range of $2.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 44.5 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 44.5% or 44.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 766.70% in the current quarter to -$0.15, up from the -$0.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.12, down -3.80% from -$1.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,817,739 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 218,696. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 269,522 and 2,664 in purchases and sales respectively.

Busquet Jacques J, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $22000.0 at $1.10 per share on Mar 06. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 13,888 OCN shares valued at $15138.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $1.09 per share. Messina Glen A. (President & CEO) bought 56,300 shares at $1.10 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $61930.0 while Messina Glen A., (President & CEO) bought 50,000 shares on Mar 05 for $56000.0 with each share fetching $1.12.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW), on the other hand, is trading around $6.97 with a market cap of $446.36M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.7M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 25.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc with over 5.95 million shares worth more than $100.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Franklin Resources, Inc held 9.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.45 million and represent 5.58% of shares outstanding.