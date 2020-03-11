It makes sense to watch Semtech Corporation (SMTC) And LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares are -30.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.75% or $3.86 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.89% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.61% down YTD and -22.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.53% and -26.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 15, 2019, BWS Financial recommended the SMTC stock is a Hold, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on January 24, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SMTC stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $36.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.67. The forecasts give the Semtech Corporation stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $43.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 32.85 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 38.82% or 14.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.50% in the current quarter to $0.35, down from the $0.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.47, down -16.20% from $2.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.23 and $0.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 81 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 254,681 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 507,363. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 140,049 and 107,504 in purchases and sales respectively.

CHUKWU EMEKA, a EVP and CFO at the company, sold 4,000 shares worth $202803.0 at $50.70 per share on Feb 07. The EVP and CFO had earlier sold another 4,000 SMTC shares valued at $190766.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $47.69 per share. CHUKWU EMEKA (EVP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares at $49.02 per share on Jan 31 for a total of $196088.0 while CHUKWU EMEKA, (EVP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares on Jan 17 for $219581.0 with each share fetching $54.90.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), on the other hand, is trading around $21.44 with a market cap of $1.45B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LPSN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -29.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $81.59 million. This represented a -3.19% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $79.07 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.43 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $512.71 million from $491.93 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $278.11 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$59.16 million, significantly lower than the $4.78 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-106.74 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at LivePerson Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 177,042 shares. Insider sales totaled 150,487 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.9M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.61M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LivePerson Inc. having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.39 million shares worth more than $347.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 9.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $339.85 million and represent 14.33% of shares outstanding.