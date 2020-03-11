It makes sense to watch Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) And CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares are -28.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.97% or $0.07 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -73.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.72% and -5.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 26, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the SPPI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Guggenheim had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on December 26, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the SPPI stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $2.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.25. The forecasts give the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 71.89 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 81.43% or 35.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -6.10% in the current quarter to -$0.35, down from the -$0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.55, away from -$1.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.41 and -$0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 225,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 268,685. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 61,579 in purchases and sales respectively.

Riga Thomas J, a EVP, COO & CCO at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $7125.0 at $2.85 per share on Feb 20. The Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 2,667 SPPI shares valued at $7601.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $2.85 per share. Turgeon Joseph W. (CEO & President) sold 3,750 shares at $2.85 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $10688.0 while GUSTAFSON KURT A, (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,333 shares on Feb 20 for $9499.0 with each share fetching $2.85.

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT), on the other hand, is trading around $26.60 with a market cap of $2.72B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.86 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CIT Group Inc. (CIT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CIT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 47.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at CIT Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 266,440 shares. Insider sales totaled 79,263 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 40.81M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CIT Group Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.48 million shares worth more than $432.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Pacific Advisors, LP, with the investment firm holding over 8.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $390.69 million and represent 8.73% of shares outstanding.