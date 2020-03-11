Markets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) turns bullish with gain of 7.26 points

By Richard Addington

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is -27.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.00 and a high of $141.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The JPM stock was last observed hovering at around $93.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.26% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.76% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 16.08% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.70, the stock is -20.45% and -24.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.55 million and changing 7.77% at the moment leaves the stock -17.33% off its SMA200. JPM registered -3.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $131.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $121.78.

The stock witnessed a -26.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.43%, and is -13.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has around 256981 employees, a market worth around $326.42B and $84.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.37 and Fwd P/E is 8.79. Profit margin for the company is 41.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.28% and -28.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is at an average rating of 2.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.74 with sales reaching $29.77B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.70% in year-over-year returns.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Top Institutional Holders

3,564 institutions hold shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), with 26.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 76.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.24B, and float is at 3.05B with Short Float at 0.80%. Institutions hold 76.22% of the Float.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Activity

A total of 111 insider transactions have happened at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pinto Daniel E, the company’s Co-President & COO, CEO CIB. SEC filings show that Pinto Daniel E sold 15,212 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $135.72 per share for a total of $2.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Petno Douglas B (CEO Commercial Banking) sold a total of 62,085 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $131.94 per share for $8.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 304669.0 shares of the JPM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, Erdoes Mary E. (CEO Asset & Wealth Management) acquired 51,000 shares at an average price of $100.00 for $5.1 million. The insider now directly holds 51,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -18.42% down over the past 12 months. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is -23.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.07% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.31.

