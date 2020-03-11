Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) And Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Among Headliners

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares are -52.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.59% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -45.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.67% and -38.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 20, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the JMIA stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on August 22, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the JMIA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.59. The forecasts give the Jumia Technologies AG stock a price target range of $18.16 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.95. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 62.75 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 82.38% or -8.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to -$0.66. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.9. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.69 and -$0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.48 for the next year.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SENS), on the other hand, is trading around $1.25 with a market cap of $268.24M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Senseonics Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 123,326 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 69.27M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.70% with a share float percentage of 153.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senseonics Holdings Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.