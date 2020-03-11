Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) stock Surged by 5.83 yesterday

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) is -34.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $3.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The LYG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is -18.23% and -25.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.55 million and changing 5.83% at the moment leaves the stock -23.18% off its SMA200. LYG registered -32.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.83.

The stock witnessed a -25.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.45%, and is -8.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has around 63069 employees, a market worth around $40.38B and $21.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.25. Distance from 52-week low is 6.34% and -39.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Top Institutional Holders

345 institutions hold shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), holding a 1.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.52B, and float is at 17.43B with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 1.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cambiar Investors, LLC with over 33.07 million shares valued at $109.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.19% of the LYG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 26.52 million shares valued at $87.79 million to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 21.54 million shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $71.3 million, while Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 20.27 million with a market value of $67.1 million.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -33.05% lower over the past 12 months. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is -44.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -47.78% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.83.