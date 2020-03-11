News

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) stock Surged by 5.83 yesterday

By Sue Brooks

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) is -34.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $3.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The LYG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is -18.23% and -25.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.55 million and changing 5.83% at the moment leaves the stock -23.18% off its SMA200. LYG registered -32.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.83.

The stock witnessed a -25.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.45%, and is -8.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has around 63069 employees, a market worth around $40.38B and $21.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.25. Distance from 52-week low is 6.34% and -39.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Top Institutional Holders

345 institutions hold shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), holding a 1.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.52B, and float is at 17.43B with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 1.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cambiar Investors, LLC with over 33.07 million shares valued at $109.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.19% of the LYG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 26.52 million shares valued at $87.79 million to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 21.54 million shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $71.3 million, while Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 20.27 million with a market value of $67.1 million.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -33.05% lower over the past 12 months. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is -44.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -47.78% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.83.

News

Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Sony Corporation (SNE), KT Corporation (KT)

Sue Brooks - 0
Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) shares are -11.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.08% or $1.8 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
News

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Anixter International Inc. (AXE), Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)

Andrew Francis - 0
Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) shares are 2.06% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.10% or $7.04 higher in the latest...
Read more
News

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – The Unilever Group (UL), SAP SE (SAP)

Richard Addington - 0
The Unilever Group (NYSE: UL) shares are -3.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.98% or $1.07 higher in the latest...
Read more

Read More

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Vs. Denny’s Corporation (DENN): Updated Outlook

Markets Sue Brooks - 0
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) shares are -10.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.02% or -$3.04 lower in the...
Read more

Here is a breakdown of the LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) stock performance

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) is -12.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.15 and a high of...
Read more

Alcoa Corporation (AA) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Companies Richard Addington - 0
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is -59.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.80 and a high of...
Read more

Recent

A focus on opportunistic stocks: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX), Tapestry Inc. (TPR)

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares are -13.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.29% or $0.26 higher in the latest...
Read more

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) makes -33.01% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Finance Richard Addington - 0
CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) is -49.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.15 and a...
Read more

Here are the top Institutional holders of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) shares

Industry Richard Addington - 0
Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) is -5.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.37 and a high...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us