Loews Corporation (L) Vs. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP): Which Is Riskier?

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) shares are -17.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.62% or $3.79 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -13.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.28% and -18.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 06, 2015, Deutsche Bank recommended the L stock is a Hold, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Reiterated the stock as a Hold on November 02, 2016. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the L stock is a “Hold”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $43.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.00. The forecasts give the Loews Corporation stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $52.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 16.96 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 16.96% or 16.96%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -70.70% in the current quarter to $0.72, up from the -$0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.95, away from $2.12 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 78 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 92 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 533,909 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 521,587. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 342,121 and 327,026 in purchases and sales respectively.

FRIBOURG PAUL J, a Director at the company, sold 322 shares worth $15285.0 at $47.47 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier sold another 322 L shares valued at $15282.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $47.46 per share. DIKER CHARLES M (Director) sold 322 shares at $47.46 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $15282.0 while BOWER JOSEPH L, (Director) sold 161 shares on Mar 02 for $7636.0 with each share fetching $47.43.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP), on the other hand, is trading around $32.23 with a market cap of $6.29B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HZNP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 114 times at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 53 times and accounting for 1,790,995 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,390,444 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 61 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.05M shares after the latest sales, with 144.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.60% with a share float percentage of 187.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company having a total of 406 institutions that hold shares in the company.