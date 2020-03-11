Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Barclays PLC (BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is -35.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.97 and a high of $10.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $10.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.57% off the consensus price target high of $13.03 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 20.87% higher than the price target low of $7.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.18, the stock is -25.13% and -30.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.52 million and changing 2.66% at the moment leaves the stock -23.75% off its SMA200. BCS registered -26.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.10.

The stock witnessed a -31.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.56%, and is -13.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Barclays PLC (BCS) has around 80800 employees, a market worth around $27.54B. Current P/E ratio is 8.43. Distance from 52-week low is 3.52% and -39.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Barclays PLC (BCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barclays PLC (BCS) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.45, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barclays PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to grow by 53.20% this year.

Barclays PLC (BCS) Top Institutional Holders

258 institutions hold shares in Barclays PLC (BCS), holding a 2.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.46B, and float is at 4.29B with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 2.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 14.88 million shares valued at $141.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.65% of the BCS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 5.72 million shares valued at $54.46 million to account for 2.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eagle Capital Management LLC which holds 5.65 million shares representing 2.91% and valued at over $53.83 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 2.28% of the shares totaling 4.44 million with a market value of $42.3 million.

Barclays PLC (BCS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARCLAYS PLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BARCLAYS PLC sold 405 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $100000.00 per share for a total of $40.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Barclays PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that BARCLAYS PLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,776 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $100000.00 per share for $177.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, BARCLAYS PLC (10% Owner) disposed off 221 shares at an average price of $100000.00 for $22.1 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Barclays PLC (BCS).

Barclays PLC (BCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) that is trading -32.09% down over the past 12 months. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is -23.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.35% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.47.