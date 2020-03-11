Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Moderna Inc. (MRNA)

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is 14.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.54 and a high of $36.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $24.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.95% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $22.34, the stock is -4.42% and 3.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.95 million and changing -8.03% at the moment leaves the stock 26.75% off its SMA200. MRNA registered 9.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.63.

The stock witnessed a -3.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.95%, and is -19.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.01% over the week and 12.43% over the month.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has around 830 employees, a market worth around $7.79B and $60.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 93.59% and -37.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is at an average rating of 2.00.

Moderna Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $17.05M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.40% in year-over-year returns.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Top Institutional Holders

227 institutions hold shares in Moderna Inc. (MRNA), with 79.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.62% while institutional investors hold 60.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 348.72M, and float is at 288.92M with Short Float at 5.93%. Institutions hold 47.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 50.87 million shares valued at $995.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.80% of the MRNA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.32 million shares valued at $338.76 million to account for 4.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 16.03 million shares representing 4.35% and valued at over $313.63 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 11.72 million with a market value of $229.32 million.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Insider Activity

A total of 101 insider transactions have happened at Moderna Inc. (MRNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 93 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zaks Tal Zvi, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Zaks Tal Zvi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $27.98 per share for a total of $279800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74770.0 shares.

Moderna Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Bancel Stephane (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 11,046 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $28.89 per share for $319102.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 706960.0 shares of the MRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Kim Lorence H. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $27.71 for $554200.0. The insider now directly holds 1,262,510 shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA).