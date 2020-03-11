Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Vale S.A. (VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is -28.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.85 and a high of $13.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The VALE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $9.40, the stock is -13.06% and -21.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 71.22 million and changing 17.94% at the moment leaves the stock -21.10% off its SMA200. VALE registered -25.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.14.

The stock witnessed a -21.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.13%, and is -8.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Vale S.A. (VALE) has around 71149 employees, a market worth around $53.00B and $32.26B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.99. Profit margin for the company is -4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.75% and -32.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Vale S.A. (VALE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vale S.A. (VALE) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vale S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $7.74B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.60% in year-over-year returns.

Vale S.A. (VALE) Top Institutional Holders

476 institutions hold shares in Vale S.A. (VALE), with 4.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 19.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.64B, and float is at 3.99B with Short Float at 0.59%. Institutions hold 19.05% of the Float.

Vale S.A. (VALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -16.16% down over the past 12 months. BHP Group (BBL) is -32.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.34% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.12.