Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is -42.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.78 and a high of $69.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The MPC stock was last observed hovering at around $33.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.64% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 36.07% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.52, the stock is -33.08% and -37.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.8 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -38.17% off its SMA200. MPC registered -41.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -35.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.75.

The stock witnessed a -36.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.66%, and is -23.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.13% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has around 60910 employees, a market worth around $23.60B and $124.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.65 and Fwd P/E is 6.22. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.15% and -50.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $30.64B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.20% in year-over-year returns.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Top Institutional Holders

0 institutions hold shares in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), with 424.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.31% while the shares outstanding are 683.68M, and float is at 645.90M with Short Float at 2.60%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 57.68 million shares valued at $3.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.88% of the MPC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 53.87 million shares valued at $3.25 billion to account for 8.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 32.39 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $1.95 billion, while Boston Partners holds 2.62% of the shares totaling 17.0 million with a market value of $1.02 billion.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROHR JAMES E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROHR JAMES E bought 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $48.14 per share for a total of $601750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27500.0 shares.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Templin Donald C. (Pres., Refining, Mktg & Supply) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $50.74 per share for $253697.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the MPC stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -27.59% down over the past 12 months. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is -62.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.38% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.67.