Meredith Corporation (MDP) Vs. Big Lots Inc. (BIG): Which Is Riskier?

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) shares are -28.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.47% or $1.61 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -34.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.57% and -28.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 30, 2018, Citigroup recommended the MDP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Guggenheim had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on May 28, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the MDP stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.17. The forecasts give the Meredith Corporation stock a price target range of $47.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.3 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 50.7% or 33.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 23.40% in the current quarter to $1.29, up from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.47, down -3.70% from $3.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.7 and $2.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 232,622 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 62,583. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 50,497 and 599 in purchases and sales respectively.

McCreery Patrick, a President-Local Media Group at the company, bought 1,500 shares worth $32439.0 at $21.63 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 MDP shares valued at $217816.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $21.78 per share. Harty Thomas H (President and CEO) bought 10,000 shares at $23.18 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $231803.0 while BERG DONALD C, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Feb 26 for $137500.0 with each share fetching $27.50.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG), on the other hand, is trading around $17.48 with a market cap of $682.02M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Big Lots Inc. (BIG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Big Lots Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 1,850 shares. Insider sales totaled 17,453 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 467.66k shares after the latest sales, with -0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Big Lots Inc. having a total of 309 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.08 million shares worth more than $174.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.87 million and represent 11.49% of shares outstanding.