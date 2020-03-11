Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Vs. Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC): Updated Outlook

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) shares are 6.23% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.30% or $5.77 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 3.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.04% and -0.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the MAA stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, Mizuho had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 15, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the MAA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $140.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $142.86. The forecasts give the Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. stock a price target range of $154.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $130.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 1.95 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 9.05% or -7.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 120.30% in the current quarter to $0.59, up from the $0.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.5, up 3.70% from $3.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.57 and $0.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 135,750 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 72,739. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 11,391 and 7,592 in purchases and sales respectively.

Campbell Albert M III, a EVP, Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 256 shares worth $33833.0 at $132.16 per share on Jan 13. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 285 MAA shares valued at $37666.0 on Jan 13. The shares were sold at $132.16 per share. DelPriore Robert J. (EVP, General Counsel) sold 289 shares at $132.16 per share on Jan 13 for a total of $38194.0 while Grimes Thomas L Jr, (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 284 shares on Jan 13 for $37533.0 with each share fetching $132.16.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), on the other hand, is trading around $16.57 with a market cap of $2.22B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Golub Capital BDC Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 12,234,029 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.38M shares after the latest sales, with -208.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golub Capital BDC Inc. having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System with over 15.87 million shares worth more than $292.88 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System held 11.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the investment firm holding over 2.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.89 million and represent 1.62% of shares outstanding.