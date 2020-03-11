Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Vs. Designer Brands Inc. (DBI): Which Is Riskier?

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares are -16.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.47% or $0.26 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -12.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.46% and -20.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, Mizuho recommended the NKTR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 04, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the NKTR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.43. The forecasts give the Nektar Therapeutics stock a price target range of $80.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 42.79 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 77.53% or 0.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.90% in the current quarter to -$0.75, down from the -$0.68 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.73, up 26.20% from -$2.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.73 and -$0.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,172,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 630,323. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 248,500 and 74,054 in purchases and sales respectively.

Zalevsky Jonathan, a Chief R&D Officer at the company, sold 4,774 shares worth $106699.0 at $22.35 per share on Feb 18. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 1,394 NKTR shares valued at $31156.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $22.35 per share. Labrucherie Gil M (SVP, COO & CFO) sold 5,938 shares at $22.35 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $132714.0 while ROBIN HOWARD W, (President & CEO) sold 8,448 shares on Feb 18 for $188813.0 with each share fetching $22.35.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI), on the other hand, is trading around $12.26 with a market cap of $906.87M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Designer Brands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 89,395 shares. Insider sales totaled 48,247 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.99M shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Designer Brands Inc. having a total of 286 institutions that hold shares in the company.