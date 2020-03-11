New Big Money Means Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is -42.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $11.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLF stock was last observed hovering at around $4.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.18% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 19.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.82, the stock is -26.25% and -33.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.65 million and changing 3.66% at the moment leaves the stock -41.31% off its SMA200. CLF registered -50.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -36.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.22.

The stock witnessed a -36.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.79%, and is -13.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.81% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has around 2372 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $1.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.58 and Fwd P/E is 6.44. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.11% and -58.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $118.02M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.80% in year-over-year returns.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Top Institutional Holders

402 institutions hold shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), with 4.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.78% while institutional investors hold 86.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 286.12M, and float is at 266.61M with Short Float at 39.45%. Institutions hold 85.00% of the Float.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Koci Keith, the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Koci Keith bought 12,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $8.11 per share for a total of $103808.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 99649.0 shares.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Miller Janet L (Director) bought a total of 9,090 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $8.23 per share for $74803.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23837.0 shares of the CLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Fisher Robert P Jr (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $7.78 for $38907.0. The insider now directly holds 123,137 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF).

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -66.92% down over the past 12 months. Vale S.A. (VALE) is -25.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.02% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 106.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.2.