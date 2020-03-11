Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Vs. Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Which Is Riskier?

Oragenics Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) shares are 21.66% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.88% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 16.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.52% and 2.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the OGEN stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $0.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.25. The forecasts give the Oragenics Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 71.56.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.35, away from -$0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 166,667 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

KOSKI ROBERT C, a Director at the company, sold 100,000 shares worth $51670.0 at $0.52 per share on Dec 27. The Director had earlier sold another 100,000 OGEN shares valued at $52610.0 on Dec 30. The shares were sold at $0.53 per share.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH), on the other hand, is trading around $9.24 with a market cap of $850.73M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CWH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Camping World Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 852,873 shares. Insider sales totaled 11,075 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 874.15k shares after the latest sales, with 2,918.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.00% with a share float percentage of 32.46M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Camping World Holdings Inc. having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abrams Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.11 million shares worth more than $90.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Abrams Capital Management, L.P. held 16.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Crestview Partners II GP, L.P., with the investment firm holding over 4.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.85 million and represent 11.36% of shares outstanding.