Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Vs. BEST Inc. (BEST): Which Is Riskier?

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) shares are -28.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.57% or $1.93 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -22.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.07% and -31.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 17, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the PFGC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on January 06, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the PFGC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $57.00. The forecasts give the Performance Food Group Company stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $52.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.81 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 39.02% or 29.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 31.80% in the current quarter to $0.37, up from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.23, up 43.00% from $1.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.66 and $0.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 50 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 237,957 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 180,475. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 12,000 and 19,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

FLANIGAN MATTHEW C, a Director at the company, bought 2,013 shares worth $108501.0 at $53.90 per share on Feb 11. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 PFGC shares valued at $83710.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $41.86 per share. FLANIGAN MATTHEW C (Director) bought 4,000 shares at $53.57 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $214270.0 while HOLM GEORGE L,sold 19,000 shares on Feb 10 for $1.02 million with each share fetching $53.77.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST), on the other hand, is trading around $5.04 with a market cap of $2.02B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BEST Inc. (BEST) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 42.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.20% with a share float percentage of 187.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BEST Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 15.34 million shares worth more than $85.3 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 29.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the investment firm holding over 11.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.18 million and represent 21.61% of shares outstanding.