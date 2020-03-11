Industry

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) dip is a big Buy opportunity

By Andrew Francis

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is -0.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.46 and a high of $45.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The PDD stock was last observed hovering at around $36.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $37.69, the stock is 5.17% and 1.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.97 million and changing 3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 19.03% off its SMA200. PDD registered 25.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.75.

The stock witnessed a 9.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.45%, and is 5.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has around 3683 employees, a market worth around $43.05B and $3.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 316.72. Profit margin for the company is -30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.17% and -16.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.40%).

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is at an average rating of 2.00.

Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.51 with sales reaching $10.93B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -570.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,494.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,229.40% in year-over-year returns.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Top Institutional Holders

366 institutions hold shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), with 15.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.34% while institutional investors hold 29.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.14B, and float is at 354.34M with Short Float at 8.63%. Institutions hold 29.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP with over 38.72 million shares valued at $1.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 45.23% of the PDD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 21.25 million shares valued at $803.84 million to account for 24.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 16.95 million shares representing 19.81% and valued at over $641.2 million, while Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 13.79% of the shares totaling 11.8 million with a market value of $446.46 million.

