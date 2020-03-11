Positives for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) as stock gains in recent trading

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is -7.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.18 and a high of $62.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The VZ stock was last observed hovering at around $55.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.26% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -4.67% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.52, the stock is -1.64% and -4.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.26 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -3.71% off its SMA200. VZ registered -1.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.68.

The stock witnessed a -5.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.63%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has around 135000 employees, a market worth around $234.95B and $131.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.14 and Fwd P/E is 11.00. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.32% and -9.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is at an average rating of 2.70.

Verizon Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.23 with sales reaching $32.76B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 23.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Top Institutional Holders

3,215 institutions hold shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 68.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.16B, and float is at 4.13B with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 68.84% of the Float.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dunne Ronan, the company’s EVP and Group CEO-VZ Consumer. SEC filings show that Dunne Ronan bought 18,839 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $53.47 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33956.0 shares.

Verizon Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Skiadas Anthony T (SVP & Controller) sold a total of 10,775 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $57.65 per share for $621195.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30775.0 shares of the VZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, SILLIMAN CRAIG L. (EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff) disposed off 1,346 shares at an average price of $59.55 for $80154.0. The insider now directly holds 18,637 shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is trading -45.75% down over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 8.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.97% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 34.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.66.