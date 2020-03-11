PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Vs. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT): Which Is Riskier?

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares are 6.91% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.71% or $0.36 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -14.26% down YTD and 4.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.00% and -4.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, Citigroup recommended the PTCT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on February 20, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the PTCT stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $51.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $63.33. The forecasts give the PTC Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $86.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $51.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 18.92 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 40.29% or -0.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -168.60% in the current quarter to -$1.33, down from the -$1.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$5.04, up 30.00% from -$4.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.61 and -$0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 480,800 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 419,977. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 250,781 and 180,986 in purchases and sales respectively.

Almstead Neil Gregory, a Chief Technical Ops Officer at the company, sold 4,040 shares worth $222200.0 at $55.00 per share on Feb 06. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 625 PTCT shares valued at $33700.0 on Feb 10. The shares were sold at $53.92 per share. Almstead Neil Gregory (Chief Technical Ops Officer) sold 50,000 shares at $55.00 per share on Feb 06 for a total of $2.75 million while Almstead Neil Gregory, (Chief Technical Ops Officer) sold 405 shares on Feb 05 for $22275.0 with each share fetching $55.00.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), on the other hand, is trading around $17.20 with a market cap of $1.81B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.68 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EGHT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -34.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $105.73 million. This represented a 10.82% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $118.57 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.47 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.25 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $732.5 million from $666.61 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $30.28 million while total current assets were at $302.38 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$62.84 million, significantly lower than the -$6.67 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-108.47 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 72 times at 8×8 Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 652,806 shares. Insider sales totaled 387,266 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.33M shares after the latest sales, with 19.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.00% with a share float percentage of 99.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 8×8 Inc. having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company.