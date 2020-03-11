Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) And Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Saying Scary Stuff?

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares are 13.83% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.73% or $0.45 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 26.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.60% and -22.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 10, 2019, Citigroup recommended the PBYI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on October 08, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the PBYI stock is a “Hold”. 3 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.63. The forecasts give the Puma Biotechnology Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 21.14 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 41.41% or -66.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 39.60% in the current quarter to -$0.78, down from the -$0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.52, down -8.40% from -$1.95 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.9 and -$0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 331,276 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 34,913. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 229,661 and 11,569 in purchases and sales respectively.

AUERBACH ALAN H, a PRESIDENT AND CEO at the company, sold 372 shares worth $3726.0 at $10.02 per share on Mar 02. The insider had earlier sold another 96 PBYI shares valued at $962.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $10.02 per share. HUNT DOUGLAS Msold 1,728 shares at $10.25 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $17717.0 while BRYCE RICHARD PAUL,sold 105 shares on Feb 03 for $842.0 with each share fetching $8.02.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), on the other hand, is trading around $30.95 with a market cap of $2.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$5.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 1,028,106 shares. Insider sales totaled 411,749 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.63M shares after the latest sales, with 6.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 20.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.50% with a share float percentage of 57.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 213 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.76 million shares worth more than $145.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 6.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 4.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $143.25 million and represent 6.21% of shares outstanding.