Range Resources Corporation (RRC) turns bearish with loss of -0.09 points

By Winifred Gerald

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) is -53.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.14 and a high of $11.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The RRC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -115.24% lower than the price target low of $1.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.26, the stock is -21.32% and -35.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.85 million and changing -3.83% at the moment leaves the stock -50.36% off its SMA200. RRC registered -77.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.53.

The stock witnessed a -29.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.30%, and is -13.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.37% over the week and 14.23% over the month.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has around 655 employees, a market worth around $555.85M and $2.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 50.22. Profit margin for the company is -66.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.61% and -80.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.10%).

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Range Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $571.95M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 2.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.80% in year-over-year returns.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Top Institutional Holders

413 institutions hold shares in Range Resources Corporation (RRC), with 4.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.91% while institutional investors hold 119.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 245.95M, and float is at 221.08M with Short Float at 36.59%. Institutions hold 116.78% of the Float.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Range Resources Corporation (RRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GRAY STEVEN D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GRAY STEVEN D bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $3.82 per share for a total of $114600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

Range Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 that DORMAN MARGARET K (Director) bought a total of 20,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 and was made at $3.40 per share for $69700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57233.0 shares of the RRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Scucchi Mark (SVP & CFO) acquired 12,955 shares at an average price of $4.36 for $56482.0. The insider now directly holds 25,476 shares of Range Resources Corporation (RRC).

Range Resources Corporation (RRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) that is trading -94.04% down over the past 12 months. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is -85.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.92% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 76.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.8.

