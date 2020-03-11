Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Vs. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN): Those Ticking Clocks

Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares are -73.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 22.28% or $0.12 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -42.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.29% and -51.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 31, 2017, Societe Generale recommended the SDRL stock is a Sell, while earlier, BTIG Research had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on August 13, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SDRL stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.17. The forecasts give the Seadrill Limited stock a price target range of $12.90 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.06. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 86.85 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 94.73% or 35.85%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.30% in the current quarter to -$2.45, down from the -$2.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$7.88, down -14.60% from -$6.71 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.42 and -$1.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$5.61 for the next year.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.40 with a market cap of $6.78M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Ocugen Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.08M shares after the latest sales, with 28.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.20% with a share float percentage of 13.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocugen Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company.