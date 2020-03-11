Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) makes -2.31% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is -11.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.23 and a high of $7.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The SIRI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -20.57% lower than the price target low of $5.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.33, the stock is -7.92% and -9.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.69 million and changing 4.80% at the moment leaves the stock -1.86% off its SMA200. SIRI registered 6.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.45.

The stock witnessed a -10.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.32%, and is -2.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has around 4534 employees, a market worth around $28.81B and $7.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.97 and Fwd P/E is 22.13. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.03% and -14.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $1.94B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.00% in year-over-year returns.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Top Institutional Holders

810 institutions hold shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), with 3.21B shares held by insiders accounting for 72.75% while institutional investors hold 66.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.55B, and float is at 1.20B with Short Float at 14.40%. Institutions hold 18.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 136.28 million shares valued at $974.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.09% of the SIRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 128.29 million shares valued at $917.28 million to account for 2.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 70.45 million shares representing 1.60% and valued at over $503.7 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.83% of the shares totaling 36.74 million with a market value of $262.7 million.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 63 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARTENSTEIN EDDY W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HARTENSTEIN EDDY W sold 88,609 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $7.22 per share for a total of $639757.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64752.0 shares.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that BARRY THOMAS D (Senior VP & Controller) sold a total of 261,159 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $7.22 per share for $1.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.03 million shares of the SIRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, HOLDEN JAMES P (Director) disposed off 44,313 shares at an average price of $7.21 for $319497.0. The insider now directly holds 228,914 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emmis Communications Corporation (EMMS) that is trading -3.93% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.7% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 183.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.9.