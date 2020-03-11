SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Vs. Five Below Inc. (FIVE): Updated Outlook

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) shares are -18.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.10% or $1.54 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -13.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.15% and -20.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 08, 2019, Goldman recommended the SLG stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on December 11, 2019. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the SLG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $74.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $98.73. The forecasts give the SL Green Realty Corp. stock a price target range of $109.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $78.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.1 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 31.25% or 3.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -43.60% in the current quarter to $0.5, down from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.75, down -6.00% from $3.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.53 and $0.57. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 8,226 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 16,449. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 7,999 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

ATKINS BETSY S, a Director at the company, sold 6,470 shares worth $556938.0 at $86.08 per share on May 06. The Director had earlier sold another 7,000 SLG shares valued at $567000.0 on Jul 23. The shares were sold at $81.00 per share. DiLiberto Matthew J. (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,084 shares at $91.66 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $191019.0.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), on the other hand, is trading around $97.87 with a market cap of $5.36B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $133.12 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Five Below Inc. (FIVE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Five Below Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 5,925 shares. Insider sales totaled 88,032 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.08M shares after the latest sales, with -3.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Five Below Inc. having a total of 519 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.03 million shares worth more than $643.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $632.74 million and represent 8.89% of shares outstanding.