Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares are -27.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.62% down YTD and -21.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.84% and -5.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the ABEO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SVB Leerink had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 10, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the ABEO stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.43. The forecasts give the Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 77.37 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 87.58% or 41.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.50% in the current quarter to -$0.31, up from the -$0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.51, away from -$1.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.51 and -$0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 300,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 200,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Buono Stefano, a Director at the company, bought 49,020 shares worth $387979.0 at $7.91 per share on Apr 11. The Director had earlier bought another 200,000 ABEO shares valued at $500000.0 on Dec 24. The shares were bought at $2.50 per share. Buono Stefano (Director) bought 20,980 shares at $7.54 per share on Apr 10 for a total of $158271.0 while Van Duyne Richard B, (Director) bought 6,000 shares on Apr 08 for $46260.0 with each share fetching $7.71.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF), on the other hand, is trading around $27.07 with a market cap of $3.06B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BHF’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -13.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$303.0 million. This represented a 199.02% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $306.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$9.71 on the year-over-year period, growing to $12.04 as given in the last earnings report.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at Brighthouse Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 45,589 shares. Insider sales totaled 14,266 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 333.15k shares after the latest sales, with 15.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.40% with a share float percentage of 104.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brighthouse Financial Inc. having a total of 613 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.46 million shares worth more than $410.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 10.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $397.86 million and represent 9.65% of shares outstanding.