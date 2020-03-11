Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: BlackRock Inc. (BLK), Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR)

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) shares are -8.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.54% or $39.99 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -7.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.79% and -17.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the BLK stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 14, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the BLK stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $459.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $578.43. The forecasts give the BlackRock Inc. stock a price target range of $644.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $505.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.65 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 28.73% or 9.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.50% in the current quarter to $7.33, up from the $6.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $31.59, up 9.70% from $28.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $7.06 and $8.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $34.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 89 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 63 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 157,669 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 312,724. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 147,648 and 197,964 in purchases and sales respectively.

FINK LAURENCE, a Chairman and CEO at the company, sold 44,300 shares worth $25.05 million at $565.35 per share on Feb 14. The CFO & Senior Managing Director had earlier sold another 4,000 BLK shares valued at $2.29 million on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $571.49 per share. Comerchero Marc D. (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 600 shares at $553.01 per share on Feb 07 for a total of $331806.0 while Wiedman Mark, (Senior Managing Director) sold 3,750 shares on Feb 06 for $2.03 million with each share fetching $542.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR), on the other hand, is trading around $99.49 with a market cap of $11.54B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $133.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 68 times at Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 48 times and accounting for 308,377 shares. Insider sales totaled 308,368 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 28.44M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.40% with a share float percentage of 114.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.29 million shares worth more than $1.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 10.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.28 billion and represent 9.02% of shares outstanding.