Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD), National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) shares are 3.45% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.87% or $2.03 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 3.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.40% and -2.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 01, 2019, Citigroup recommended the CHD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on December 10, 2019. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the CHD stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 3 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $72.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $76.43. The forecasts give the Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stock a price target range of $86.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $63.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 4.79 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 15.38% or -15.51%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.74, up from the $0.7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.68, up 6.30% from $2.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.57 and $0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 723,729 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 762,410. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 69,894 and 69,894 in purchases and sales respectively.

Craigie James, a Director at the company, sold 19,400 shares worth $1.36 million at $69.87 per share on Dec 13. The E.V.P. Global Human Resources had earlier sold another 31,094 CHD shares valued at $2.33 million on Feb 04. The shares were sold at $75.08 per share. Craigie James (Director) sold 19,400 shares at $69.55 per share on Dec 12 for a total of $1.35 million while Wood Paul Richard, (EVP, Sales) bought 14 shares on Nov 20 for $973.0 with each share fetching $69.50.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN), on the other hand, is trading around $50.26 with a market cap of $8.78B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $61.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NNN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 62.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at National Retail Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 240,428 shares. Insider sales totaled 80,530 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.46M shares after the latest sales, with 14.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.50% with a share float percentage of 170.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with National Retail Properties Inc. having a total of 613 institutions that hold shares in the company.