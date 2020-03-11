Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR), CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) shares are -13.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.94% or $0.69 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 0.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.00% and -14.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the DAR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 09, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the DAR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.33. The forecasts give the Darling Ingredients Inc. stock a price target range of $38.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 25.24 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 36.39% or -0.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 554.50% in the current quarter to $0.39, up from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.62, up 3.90% from $1.86 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.3 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 935,876 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 406,659. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 656,433 and 154,726 in purchases and sales respectively.

STUEWE RANDALL C, a Chairman and CEO at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $1.3 million at $25.94 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 DAR shares valued at $25640.0 on Mar 02. The shares were bought at $25.64 per share. Adair Charles L (Director) bought 1,000 shares at $19.80 per share on Aug 13 for a total of $19800.0.

CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL), on the other hand, is trading around $17.72 with a market cap of $2.25B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.69 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CSFL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 83.90%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at CenterState Bank Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 258,673 shares. Insider sales totaled 56,661 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.39M shares after the latest sales, with 14.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.50% with a share float percentage of 122.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CenterState Bank Corporation having a total of 338 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.35 million shares worth more than $283.62 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $232.03 million and represent 7.47% of shares outstanding.