Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR), Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) shares are -9.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.83% or $1.67 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.92% down YTD and -13.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.50% and -14.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 25, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the ENR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on February 03, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the ENR stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $45.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $58.83. The forecasts give the Energizer Holdings Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 23.05.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -13.30% in the current quarter to $0.38, up from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.09, up 9.50% from $3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.63 and $0.78. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 427,943 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 180,121. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 13,524 and 37,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

GORMAN TIMOTHY W, a EVP, CFO & CAO at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $357339.0 at $35.73 per share on Aug 15. The SVP, Corporate Controller had earlier sold another 2,000 ENR shares valued at $103460.0 on Feb 07. The shares were sold at $51.73 per share. KLEIN JOHN EDDY (Director) bought 840 shares at $35.48 per share on Aug 14 for a total of $29803.0 while KLEIN JOHN EDDY, (Director) bought 1,000 shares on Aug 12 for $36000.0 with each share fetching $36.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), on the other hand, is trading around $102.42 with a market cap of $10.04B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $119.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Camden Property Trust (CPT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CPT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $976000.0. This represented a 99.63% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $263.46 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.96 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.43 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $555.6 million, significantly higher than the $503.75 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-288.27 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Camden Property Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 259,298 shares. Insider sales totaled 264,314 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.22M shares after the latest sales, with -0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.10% with a share float percentage of 96.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Camden Property Trust having a total of 640 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.8 million shares worth more than $1.57 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.46 billion and represent 14.17% of shares outstanding.