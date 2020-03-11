Markets

Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: KBR Inc. (KBR), Terex Corporation (TEX)

By Sue Brooks

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) shares are -27.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.87% or $3.21 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -25.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.77% and -23.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 22, 2019, SunTrust recommended the KBR stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Resumed the stock as a Buy on August 22, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the KBR stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $22.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.82. The forecasts give the KBR Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.24 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 44.4% or 20.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.20% in the current quarter to $0.37, up from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.88, up 10.70% from $1.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 237,407 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 127,414. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 219,798 and 111,272 in purchases and sales respectively.

SOPP MARK W, a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 2,525 shares worth $50121.0 at $19.85 per share on Mar 09. The Pres., Energy Solutions Dlv. had earlier sold another 2,343 KBR shares valued at $51523.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $21.99 per share. Conlon Gregory Sean (Chief Digital & Development) sold 12,250 shares at $25.62 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $313845.0 while SOPP MARK W, (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought 2,000 shares on Mar 02 for $51436.0 with each share fetching $25.72.

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), on the other hand, is trading around $17.43 with a market cap of $1.29B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Terex Corporation (TEX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TEX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 79 times at Terex Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 494,763 shares. Insider sales totaled 401,020 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.51M shares after the latest sales, with -2.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.00% with a share float percentage of 68.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Terex Corporation having a total of 345 institutions that hold shares in the company.

