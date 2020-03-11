Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: OpGen Inc. (OPGN), NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares are 101.77% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.93% or -$0.4 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +105.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.71% down YTD and 94.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -41.84% and 25.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2018, H.C. Wainwright recommended the OPGN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Alliance Global Partners had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 01, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the OPGN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.50. The forecasts give the OpGen Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 8.8.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -21.90% in the current quarter to -$0.81, up from the -$9.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$7.46, up 20.50% from -$44.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.63 and -$0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 448,512 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 417,000 OPGN shares valued at $250200.0 on Mar 28. The shares were bought at $0.60 per share.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS), on the other hand, is trading around $13.50 with a market cap of $1.58B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$147.71 million. This represented a 156.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $261.05 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.92 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.19 billion from $6.14 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $203.05 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $508.76 million, significantly lower than the $544.21 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-24.81 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at NuStar Energy L.P. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 908,884 shares. Insider sales totaled 119,060 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.76M shares after the latest sales, with 9.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.10% with a share float percentage of 97.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NuStar Energy L.P. having a total of 200 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 11.77 million shares worth more than $304.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 10.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $303.66 million and represent 10.82% of shares outstanding.