Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Redfin Corporation (RDFN), Eventbrite Inc. (EB)

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares are 12.30% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.17% or $0.73 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.56% down YTD and 11.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.22% and -5.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, DA Davidson recommended the RDFN stock is a Buy, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Sector Weight on February 28, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the RDFN stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $23.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $29.17. The forecasts give the Redfin Corporation stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 18.62 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 28.06% or -3.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to -$0.76, down from the -$0.74 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.74, up 39.00% from -$0.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.19 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.52 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 72 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 447,467 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 662,999. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 176,187 and 281,809 in purchases and sales respectively.

Nielsen Christopher John, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 3,000 shares worth $89370.0 at $29.79 per share on Feb 26. The Chief Technology Officer had earlier sold another 5,000 RDFN shares valued at $135350.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $27.07 per share. KELMAN GLENN (President and CEO) sold 20,000 shares at $32.11 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $642149.0 while Wiener Adam, (Chief Growth Officer) sold 17,500 shares on Feb 20 for $560000.0 with each share fetching $32.00.

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB), on the other hand, is trading around $11.25 with a market cap of $970.65M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Eventbrite Inc. (EB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EB’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -21.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $71.03 million. This represented a 14.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $82.67 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.17 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.65 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $808.01 million from $866.81 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $524.58 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $28.66 million, significantly higher than the $7.16 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $22.77 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Eventbrite Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 80,982 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,396 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 170.06k shares after the latest sales, with -106.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.00% with a share float percentage of 61.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eventbrite Inc. having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.79 million shares worth more than $96.64 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Immersion Capital LLP, with the investment firm holding over 3.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.77 million and represent 6.31% of shares outstanding.